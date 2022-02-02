Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73 to $1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-8% yr/yr or $12.601 billion to $12.839 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.92 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.38 to $0.40 EPS.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,415,325. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.70.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

