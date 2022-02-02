Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73 to $1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-8% yr/yr or $12.601 billion to $12.839 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.92 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.38 to $0.40 EPS.
Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,415,325. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.
BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.70.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
