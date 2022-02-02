BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 450 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 450 ($6.05) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BP.B. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.39) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.51) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($8.07) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.43) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.51) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get BP plc 9% Preferred Shares alerts:

LON:BP.B opened at GBX 180.50 ($2.43) on Tuesday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a one year low of GBX 176 ($2.37) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £36.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 186.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.