Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 39,100 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,900 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 73.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 76.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,619 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 68,269 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 9.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 95,755 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 11.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,332 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOLD. Barclays cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Barrick Gold to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.16.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

