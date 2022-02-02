Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 264.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 49,875 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHN. FMR LLC increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 747.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,419,000 after buying an additional 1,050,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,028,000 after buying an additional 258,557 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter worth about $8,823,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 198.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 96,431 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2,088.1% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 91,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.