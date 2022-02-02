Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 1.17% of First Financial Northwest worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFNW. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

In other First Financial Northwest news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $239,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.24%. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.