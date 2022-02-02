Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 10,615 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,615 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

NYSE:ALK opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.26 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

