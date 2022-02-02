Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 140,100 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,100 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 705.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 57,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 738,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,516,000 after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

In related news, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $10,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

