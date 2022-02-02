Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $2.13 Million Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Encore Wire at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Encore Wire by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $114.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.46. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $58.98 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

