Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €85.00 by Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €91.38 ($102.68).

Shares of BNR stock traded up €1.36 ($1.53) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €77.02 ($86.54). The stock had a trading volume of 396,978 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €81.36. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($63.20).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

