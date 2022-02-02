Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €85.00 by Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €91.38 ($102.68).

Shares of BNR stock traded up €1.36 ($1.53) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €77.02 ($86.54). The stock had a trading volume of 396,978 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €81.36. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($63.20).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

