Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 111,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

MNRL opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -204.35 and a beta of 2.30. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $523,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $181,583.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

