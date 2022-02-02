BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in State Street by 279.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in State Street during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in State Street by 296.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,436 shares of company stock worth $4,599,928 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $96.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $70.70 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

