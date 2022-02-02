BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after acquiring an additional 65,383 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $2,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,558,000 after acquiring an additional 156,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $80.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.19.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

