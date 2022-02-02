BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Absolute Software worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,067,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,296,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 565,894 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 203,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,539,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABST opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Absolute Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -199.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABST. Zacks Investment Research raised Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

