BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,572,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,271,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,496,000 after buying an additional 206,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $80.69. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $60.81.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

