BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $748,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 64.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 132.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $4,082,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $490.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.17 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $617.24 and its 200 day moving average is $676.50.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. lifted their target price on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $773.36.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

