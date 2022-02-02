BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 124 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,287,000 after purchasing an additional 454,429 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,774,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $99.53 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.82.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

