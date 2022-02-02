BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 350 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 48.1% during the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 61,375 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMI opened at $225.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.38 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.92.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

