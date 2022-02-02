British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the December 31st total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on BTLCY. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.80) to GBX 640 ($8.60) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of British Land to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09. British Land has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

