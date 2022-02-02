Brokerages Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.45.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $8,139,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,340,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,335,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $2,691,000.

Shares of BLMN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.03.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

