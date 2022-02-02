Brokerages Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Post $2.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.68 and the lowest is $1.90. Encore Capital Group posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS.

ECPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

ECPG stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.12.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $614,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097 in the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $731,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.