Brokerages Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will report $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. Genmab A/S posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on GMAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,773. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.06. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $49.07.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.