Brokerages Anticipate KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to report sales of $2.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.05 million and the highest is $2.53 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year sales of $28.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.12 million to $28.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.06 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $28.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 37.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS.

KMPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright raised shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter worth approximately $5,659,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KemPharm in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in KemPharm in the second quarter worth approximately $931,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in KemPharm in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in KemPharm in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KMPH traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,191. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

