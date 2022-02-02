Brokerages Anticipate PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. PolarityTE reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 265.02% and a negative return on equity of 102.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 953,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 89,824 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

PTE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. 21,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

