Brokerages Anticipate QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $526.28 Million

Analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to report $526.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $537.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $515.80 million. QIAGEN reported sales of $571.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $534.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on QGEN. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 75.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter worth $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the second quarter worth $51,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,001. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average is $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

