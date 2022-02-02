Brokerages Anticipate Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will announce $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.26. Sun Life Financial posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sun Life Financial.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at $99,675,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,072 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,990 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $84,720,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

SLF stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $57.97. 22,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,072. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Life Financial (SLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.