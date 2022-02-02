Brokerages Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $386.71 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will report sales of $386.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $391.00 million and the lowest is $382.00 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $465.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TPI Composites.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.07.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 361.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 763.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,059. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $416.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.