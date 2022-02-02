Brokerages Expect ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to Post $0.82 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) will announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. ANI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANIP. Truist Financial began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Thomas Haughey acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Thoma acquired 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $4,124,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,822,000. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.81. 78,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,052. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $552.69 million, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

