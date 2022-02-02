Brokerages Expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.14). MediWound posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 332.31% and a negative net margin of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

MDWD traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $2.31. 112,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,222. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. MediWound has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MediWound by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 69,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MediWound by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MediWound by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of MediWound by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

