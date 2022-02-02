Brokerages Expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will report sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.60 billion and the highest is $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $9.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

NYSE PEG opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average of $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of -50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $67.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $1,943,355. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,662,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

