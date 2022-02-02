Brokerages Expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to Post $0.43 EPS

Analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.44. Rexford Industrial Realty posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REXR opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.