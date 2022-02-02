Brokerages Expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Post $0.92 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Timken posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on TKR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Timken stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.70. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $62.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Timken by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

