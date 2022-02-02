Brokerages Expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.54 Billion

Brokerages expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to report $5.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.51 billion and the highest is $5.59 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $5.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.72 billion to $23.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.73 billion to $24.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.63. The company has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

