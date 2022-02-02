Brokerages Expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. Yamana Gold posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yamana Gold.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 72.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 102,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,983,000 after purchasing an additional 274,932 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $5.44.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.