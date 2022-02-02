Brokerages Set Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Price Target at $3.85

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

In related news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 292.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 30,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APRE opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.07. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

