Brokerages Set Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Price Target at $310.00

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

BDNNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 315 to SEK 310 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:BDNNY traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.35. 2,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,216. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.08. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

