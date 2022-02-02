Brokerages Set British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Price Target at GBX 3,594.44

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,594.44 ($48.33).

A number of analysts recently commented on BATS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.43) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.74) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.78) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.37) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

BATS stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,169 ($42.61). The company had a trading volume of 2,771,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,064. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,832.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,711.84. The company has a market cap of £72.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,478 ($33.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,242 ($43.59).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.72) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.78%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

