Brokerages Set Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Target Price at $90.14

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,300,123,000 after buying an additional 187,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,819,000 after buying an additional 743,082 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after buying an additional 2,391,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,591,000 after buying an additional 126,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,073,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,367,000 after buying an additional 172,560 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ES traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.04. 14,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,690. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average is $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.