Brokerages Set Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Target Price at $90.14

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.14.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th.
In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:ES traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.04. 14,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,690. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average is $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.06%.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
Recommended Story: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.