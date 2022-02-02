Brokerages Set ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Target Price at $265.29

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.29.

Several brokerages have commented on RMD. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $3.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,967. ResMed has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.06 and its 200 day moving average is $263.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $2,174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,481 shares of company stock worth $12,659,052. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

