Brokerages Set SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Price Target at $650.00

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $650.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities lowered SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Fearnley Fonds downgraded SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

SALRF opened at $63.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.52. SalMar ASA has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $71.80.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

