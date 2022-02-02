Brokerages Set Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Price Target at $23.86

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to €22.50 ($25.28) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCTAF remained flat at $$21.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

