Brokerages Set Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) PT at $89.71

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $21,093,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $44,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,353 shares of company stock valued at $25,487,236 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 685.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,995,000 after buying an additional 276,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after buying an additional 273,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after buying an additional 177,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,721,000 after buying an additional 149,170 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIR stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.61. 6,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,296. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $83.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.46.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

