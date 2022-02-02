Brokers Offer Predictions for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:HEX)

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

HEX stock opened at C$7.00 on Monday. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a 12-month low of C$5.65 and a 12-month high of C$7.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.92.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$49.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.46 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

