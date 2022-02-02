Brokers Offer Predictions for Independent Bank Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independent Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Independent Bank stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $518.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,457,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,542,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 488.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 174,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 163,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,894,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

