Brokers Set Expectations for CONMED Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CONMED in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $139.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CONMED has a 12 month low of $111.36 and a 12 month high of $159.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in CONMED by 553.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 250,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after acquiring an additional 212,368 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CONMED by 1,826.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after acquiring an additional 207,896 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,466,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,444,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,968,000.

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $2,156,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

