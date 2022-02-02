Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Short Interest Up 37.5% in January

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the December 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ BROG opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. Brooge Energy has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

