Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Acquires 30,148 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 30,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.22 per share, with a total value of $1,725,068.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 27th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 262,259 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.76 per share, with a total value of $13,574,525.84.

On Monday, January 24th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 362,197 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $20,906,010.84.

On Friday, January 21st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 133,414 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $7,577,915.20.

KOD stock opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average of $92.18.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KOD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

