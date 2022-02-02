Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Acquires 30,148 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 30,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.22 per share, with a total value of $1,725,068.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 27th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 262,259 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.76 per share, with a total value of $13,574,525.84.
- On Monday, January 24th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 362,197 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $20,906,010.84.
- On Friday, January 21st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 133,414 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $7,577,915.20.
KOD stock opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average of $92.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KOD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.
Kodiak Sciences Company Profile
Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.
