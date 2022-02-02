BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Receives $39.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of BRP opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. BRP Group has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.15 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. On average, analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRP. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 912.5% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BRP Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BRP Group by 62.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in BRP Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

