Brunswick Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Brunswick in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen anticipates that the company will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.71.

BC stock opened at $91.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.69. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Brunswick by 60.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

