Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Short Interest Update

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the December 31st total of 683,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 341,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

In related news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $142,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 65,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $1,432,611.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,520 shares of company stock worth $2,132,730. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.5% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 29,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBW traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,617. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $95.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.