Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Badoo and Bumble, two of the world’s highest-grossing dating apps with millions of users worldwide. The Bumble platform enables people to connect and build equitable and healthy relationships. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, the Bumble app is one of the first dating apps built with women at the center, and the Badoo app, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Shares of BMBL opened at $30.31 on Monday. Bumble has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $84.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.53 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bumble will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 4.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 218,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

